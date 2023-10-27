Half-Palestinian Supermodel Bella Hadid's Phone Number Leaked, Receives 'Hundreds Of Death Threats' |

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has been exceptionally vocal about her opinions on the continuous struggle between Israel and Palestine, finally broke her silence amid the ongoing clashes. The 27-year-old, who is half-Palestinian, penned a comprehensive note in support of Palestine. She asked for forgiveness for remaining silent and claimed that her phone number was leaked and she's been receiving hundreds of death threats daily, which has put her family in danger.

Bella wrote, “I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave - they are. My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth. I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7th."

“Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike. It's important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and its categorically untrue,” she added.

Bella emphasised that everyone must stand together to defend humanity. She also called for attention to the crisis families are facing in war zones where they urgently need food and water.