Dhurandhar In Legal Trouble; Late Major Mohit Sharma's Family Moves To Delhi High Court, Seeks Stay On Release Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is inspired by true events, and some of the reports claimed that it is based on the life of the late Major Mohit Sharma. While filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently confirmed that his film is not based on Sharma's life, the latter's family has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the petition says that the movie seems to be based on the real-life, secret missions, and death of a well-known Special Forces officer, Major Sharma, but the filmmakers never took permission from the Indian Army or his family.

It also states that important parts of Major Sharma’s life, especially his undercover anti-terror operations in Kashmir, appear to be shown in the movie’s trailer and promotions. In the petition, the family also stated that while some media reports have linked the film’s story to Major Sharma's life, the filmmakers have neither admitted this nor spoken to them about it.

Sharma's family says that the film not only violates the rights of the martyred under Article 21 of the Constitution, but also affects their privacy and dignity because it portrays him without their permission. In the petition, concerns about national security are also raised. The family have urged the Court to stay the release of Dhurandhar and order a private screening of the film for them.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, the ADGPI, the film's director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and producer Jio Studios have been named as the respondents in the petition.

Aditya Dhar Denies Reports Of Dhurandhar Being Based On Major Mohit Sharma

A couple of days ago, Aditya had replied to a tweet of Sharma's brother and clarified that his movie is not based on the life of the late Major Mohit Sharma.

He had tweeted, "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. 🙏 Jai Hind (sic)."

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, is slated to release on December 5, 2025.