Dharmendra looks unrecognisable as Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in first look of Taj - Royal Blood; see photo

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra share his first look from his upcoming web series Taaj-Royal Blood. He looks unrecognisable as Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti.

Dharmendra took to his official social media accounts, Dharmendra shared his first look and wrote, "Friends, i am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes."

In the picture, he can be seen wearing a robe, white turban and sports a long white beard.

According to several media reports, Taj - Royal Blood is inspired by true events. It is described as a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal Empire.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will be seen playing the role of Akbar in the web series. It also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab and Rahul Bose among others. It is all set to release on ZEE5.

Apart from Taj - Royal Blood, Dharmendra will also be seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar.

