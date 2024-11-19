Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja REACTS To Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'No Time To Answer Those Who Chase Us'

A few days ago, Nayanthara wrote an explosive open letter to Dhanush, which has caused a stir in the film industry. She called out his 'vengeance' for demanding Rs 10 crore for copyright infringement related to her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The actress claimed that just "3 seconds" of footage from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which Dhanush had produced.

Now, Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja reacted to Nayanthara's letter. According to Samayam Tamil, he said, "Work is important to us. We are moving forward. There is no time to respond to those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Like me, my son is focused only on work. As Nayanthara said, waiting for two years is not true. He said, 'I don’t want to talk about it.'"

Nayanthara had revealed that she had been in a two-year battle with Dhanush for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the release of her documentary. However, she eventually gave up, re-edited, and settled for the current version after he denied permission for the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs, visual cuts, and even photographs, despite multiple requests.

In response, Dhanush's father said, "As Nayanthara said, waiting for two years is not true information. Dhanush is busy with his upcoming films."

For the unversed, Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was released on November 18, 2024. The documentary featured several stars, including Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Upendra, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, among others.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is yet to react to Nayanthara's explosive open letter.