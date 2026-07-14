Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection |

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 had a good weekend at the box office. In three days, the film collected Rs. 65 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 91 crore.

On Monday, the film showed a drop at the box office but still collected a decent Rs. 8.75 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 73.75 crore net in India. Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection.

Usually, on Tuesdays, movies show a jump at the box office due to affordable ticket pricing. However, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have not opted for discounted ticket prices. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 7-8 crore at the box office on its fifth day. However, if the footfall in the night shows is better, the collection can be higher as well.

For now, it looks like, by the end of its first week, the movie might easily cross the Rs. 90 crore mark at the box office.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

According to reports, Dhamaal 4 is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, if we look at the box office collection, it is decent till now. But the movie clearly needs to perform well in the upcoming days.

One thing that might not work in favour of Dhamaal 4 is that The Odyssey is slated to release this coming Friday. So, during its second weekend, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has to face tough competition from Christopher Nolan's movie.

Dhamaal 4 Review

Dhamaal 3 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."