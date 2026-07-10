Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn's Treasure Hunt Is Fun Only in Parts, But Where Are The Laughs?

Dhamaal 4 Review |

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Anjali Anand, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others

Director: Indra Kumar

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2 stars

After a long wait, Dhamaal 4 is finally in theatres, with Indra Kumar returning to direct the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. The expectations were simple: non-stop comedy, madness, and a fun adventure. Sadly, the film delivers only one of those things. The adventure is there, but the comedy, which should have been the biggest strength, is surprisingly missing for most of the runtime.

The story revolves around a hidden treasure. Ajay Devgn and Ravi Kishan are both desperately searching for it, but only Upendra Limaye's character knows its exact location. Naturally, everyone starts chasing him to learn the secret.

We get Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta's romantic track, where Ajay is trying to impress her children so he can marry her. Ritesh Deshmukh and Anjali Anand also get a love story, while Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi make their usual comic entry. Eventually, all these characters cross paths during a road trip, learn about the treasure, and begin competing against each other to reach it first after Limaye finally reveals the location.

The biggest problem starts right from the beginning. The film takes almost 40 minutes just to introduce all the characters and their individual stories. The opening feels slow and boring, with very few genuinely funny moments. The comedy looks forced instead of natural.

Thankfully, the film becomes slightly more entertaining whenever the main gang is together. Those scenes bring back a little of the old Dhamaal energy.

Indra Kumar keeps the film loud, colourful, and packed with adventure, just like the previous films. There are some references to older Dhamaal movies, and fans of the franchise will definitely enjoy those callbacks.

But the writing is the weakest part. The dialogues are very basic, the jokes rarely make you laugh, and the climax is so predictable that you can see it coming from far away. Logic completely takes a back seat, so if you're planning to watch this film, leave your brain at home. Ironically, you might laugh more at how absurd some scenes are than at the actual jokes.

Actors' performance

With such a talented cast, you expect unlimited laughs. Unfortunately, that never happens. Jaaved Jaaferi is easily the best part of the film as Manav. His expressions, timing, and innocence still work perfectly. Sanjay Mishra also manages to bring genuine laughs whenever he appears.

Anjali Anand is a pleasant surprise and gets a decent role with enough screen time. However, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Ritesh Deshmukh feel like they are trying too hard to be funny, and sadly, most of their jokes don't land.

Music

The background score is decent and even uses Bella Ciao in parts. There are only two songs, both remakes, and there's hardly any memorable original music.

FPJ Verdict

Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few.

If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up.