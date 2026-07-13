Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer Dhamaal 4 was released on Friday, July 10, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it took a decent opening at the box office. However, despite the mixed reviews, it showed a good jump on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, the movie during its first weekend collected Rs. 65 crore net in India. Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection. As per early estimates, on its fourth day, Dhamaal 4 might collect around 6–8 crore at the box office, taking the four-day total to Rs. 71–73 crore. However, if the footfall in the evening and night shows is better, the collection could be more as well.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly Dhamaal 4 is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, the film clearly needs to perform well on Monday, and continue to be steady on other weekdays.

Coming Friday, The Odyssey is slated to release, so Dhamaal 4 will face tough competition from the Hollywood movie during its second week. For now, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs. 90 crore by the end of its first week.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."