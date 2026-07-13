Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows Very Good Growth During First Weekend, Collects ₹65 Crore

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Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaafri, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, was released on Friday. The film's trailer and songs had created a decent pre-release buzz, but the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. At the box office, Dhamaal 4 took a slow start.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the movie collected Rs. 14 crore. However, on Saturday, it showed a jump and earned Rs. 22.50 crore. Later, on Sunday, the film attracted more audiences to theatres and minted Rs. 28.50 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 65 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the film's domestic gross collection is Rs. 78 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4 has performed decently at the overseas box office. The movie, in three days, collected Rs. 14 crore gross at the international box office, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 92 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

According to reports, Dhamaal 4 is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. So, the collection till now is strictly decent. The movie needs to pass the Monday test with good numbers and continue to perform well at the box office during the weekdays.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."