Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Collects ₹13.75 Crore, Falls Short Of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Opening

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4, released on Friday, July 10, features an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. Despite receiving mixed to disappointing responses from a section of the audience, the comedy entertainer has registered a decent opening at the box office.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned a net collection of Rs 13.75 crore across 10,669 shows on Day 1. With this, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 16.50 crore, while its India net total is Rs 13.75 crore.

The comedy entertainer has also registered a fair start in overseas markets. The film grossed Rs 5 crore internationally on its opening day, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.50 crore.

However, the Ajay Devgn-starrer fell short of surpassing the opening-day collection of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy film, which was released on June 26, had earned Rs 15 crore. With an opening of Rs 13.75 crore, Dhamaal 4 missed that benchmark by Rs 1.25 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 will need to witness significant growth over the weekend to build momentum at the box office. While the opening is respectable, the film's long-term performance will largely depend on positive word of mouth and strong occupancy over Saturday and Sunday.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Dhamaal 4 2 out of 5 stars and wrote: "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."