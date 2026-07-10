'Kya Bakwas Hai?': Netizens Criticise Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh's Dhamaal 4 For Recreating Money Heist's Bella Ciao Track - VIDEO

Dhamaal 4 Faces Heat Over Bella Ciao Recreation | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4, released on Friday, July 10, features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. The film has received mixed reactions from audiences, with many calling the sequel unnecessary and cringe-worthy, while others have slammed its 'cheap' AI-generated visuals.

Bella Ciao Recreation In Dhamaal 4 Triggers Backlash

Amid the criticism, the makers of Dhamaal 4 are also facing backlash over the recreated version of the iconic Bella Ciao track, widely recognised from the hit Netflix series Money Heist. The song's use during a treasure hunt sequence has not gone down well with a section of viewers, who believe the classic track deserved better treatment.

Reacting to the sequence, one user wrote, "WTF is this? They are using Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao' song as funny background music. #Dhamaal4 is total cringe." Another social media user commented, "Kya bakwaas hai ye?" A third user sarcastically wrote, "Yeh to Hollywood ko bhi piche chhod diya. 99 missed calls from Tom Cruise."

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The criticism has sparked discussions across social media, with many debating whether the recreated version of the globally popular song was necessary. While some viewers defended the film as a light-hearted comedy that shouldn't be taken too seriously, others felt the adaptation of Bella Ciao was forced and failed to match the impact of the original.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer awarded Dhamaal 4 2 out of 5 stars and wrote: "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."