Dhamaal 4 X Review: 'Paisa Vasool', 'Total Cringe'; Ajay Devgn Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Dhamaal 4 X Review | YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh-starrer Dhamaal 4 has hit the big screens today (July 10, 2026). The film's trailer and songs generated a decent pre-release buzz, and many people have already watched the movie. They are sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½ Box office par release hui Ajay Devgn ki film #Dhamaal4 full comedy se bharpur, majedar aur paisa vasool film hai. Aap ise puri family ke saath dekh sakte hai (sic)."

Another X user shared a video of a scene from the theatre and wrote, "WTF is This 🤢🤡 And They are using Money Heist Bella Ciao Song As Funny Background Music #Dhamaal4 is total cringe (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 #Dhamaal4 is a complete entertainer! 😄 Packed with hilarious comedy, fun performances, and nonstop laughs from start to finish. A perfect family entertainer that brings back the classic Dhamaal vibe. Definitely worth watching for a fun-filled time! (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Dhamaal 4 FPJ First Half Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer watched the first half of the movie and wrote, "Overall, the first half is more of a yawn fest than a laugh riot. Don't expect logic because there isn't much of it. If you're planning to watch Dhamaal 4, you'll have to leave your brain at home and just go with the flow. There's still hope that the second half picks up. Now that everyone is chasing the khazana, it'll be interesting to see who reaches it first and whether the film finally delivers the fun it promised."

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

The advance booking of Dhamaal 4 was strictly average. But the trade has been predicting that the movie, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore. So, let's wait and watch!