Dhamaal 4 Trailer: 'Much Better Than Welcome To The Jungle', 'Nostalgia Plus Madness'; Ajay Devgn Starrer Impresses Netizens - Watch

Dhamaal 4 Trailer | YouTube

After the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle, which was released on Thursday, the makers of Dhamaal 4 released the trailer of their film on Friday. Well, just like Welcome To The Jungle, even Dhamaal 4 is a multi-starrer, but the latter has fewer actors compared to the former.

Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the trailer, and he wrote, "Khazaane ki baat ho toh yeh log aisi situation mein automatically aage aa jaate hain 💰 #Dhamaal4 Trailer Out Now! (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

The trailer of Dhamaal 4 is entertaining and keeps us hooked for those 3 minutes and 27 seconds. However, we cannot ignore that the storyline is once again quite similar, with all the characters on a hunt for a khazana (treasure).

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Esha Gupta, and each and every actor has been given good scope in the trailer. However, it is Riteish and Anjali who grab our attention the most. Also, in the background, we get to hear The Chatni Song, which originally featured in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

Netizens Review Dhamaal 4 Trailer

Dhamaal 4 and Welcome To The Jungle are both comedy films, so, of course, netizens are going to compare the trailers of both movies. A netizen tweeted, "Looks much much better than Welcome to the Jungle. As it looks promising, it releasing within a week of Alpha isn’t a good news for YRF (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "That Ajay-Arshad-Riteish chaos still works. Nostalgia plus madness is a dangerous combo at the box office (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Apne dhamaal boys are back after 7 years with a bang sequel lajawab hone wali hai yeh b trailer is super duper blockbuster (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhamaal 4 Release Date

Dhamaal 4 is slated to release on July 10, 2026.