Dhamaal 4 First Half Review: Ajay Devgn's Film Starts Slow With Very Few Laughs

Dhamaal 4 First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4 is finally in theatres, with Indra Kumar returning to direct the fourth film after Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal. The expectations were naturally high, but the first half doesn't really live up to the franchise's reputation.

The film opens with Ajay Devgn searching for a hidden treasure. Ravi Kishan is after the same khazana, but there's a catch. Only one person knows where it is, and that's Upendra Limaye's character. Both Ajay and Ravi are desperately trying to get to him first, and that's where the story begins.

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The biggest problem is that the film takes way too long to get going. Almost the first 40-45 minutes are spent introducing all the characters and their individual stories. There's Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta's relationship, where Ajay is trying to win over her children so he can marry her. Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand have a romantic track, while Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi get their own introduction. Sadly, most of it feels stretched, and the comedy doesn't land. A lot of the jokes feel forced instead of naturally funny.

Things finally move a little when all the characters cross paths during their separate road trips. That's when everyone finds out about the hidden treasure, and suddenly they're all racing towards the same destination. Once Upendra Limaye finally reveals the treasure's location, the competition begins, with everyone trying to reach it before the others.

Even with such a talented cast, the first half is surprisingly underwhelming. The laughs are few and far between. Sanjay Mishra, who is mostly seen alongside Ajay Devgn, manages to bring a few genuinely funny moments. But the real highlight is Jaaved Jaaferi, who returns as Manav. His expressions, dialogue delivery and comic timing are easily the best part of the film so far.



Overall, the first half is more of a yawn fest than a laugh riot. Don't expect logic because there isn't much of it. If you're planning to watch Dhamaal 4, you'll have to leave your brain at home and just go with the flow. There's still hope that the second half picks up. Now that everyone is chasing the khazana, it'll be interesting to see who reaches it first and whether the film finally delivers the fun it promised.

Hoping the second half brings the chaos and comedy that the Dhamaal franchise is known for.