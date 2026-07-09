Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells More Than 60K Tickets

Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Last week's releases Alpha and Baby Do Die Do have failed to make a strong mark at the box office. While the former performed better than the latter, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is still not on its way to becoming a hit at the box office. Now, Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, is all set to release on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The film's trailer and songs have created a decent buzz, and a couple of days ago, the advance booking for the film started. According to Sacnilk, till now, for its first day, the movie has sold more than 62K tickets and has collected Rs. 1.58 crore gross without block seats. However, with block seats, the collection is Rs. 4.28 crore gross.

For now, it looks like Dhamaal 4 might not take a great opening. The first-day collection can be average to decent. However, the collection also depends on on-the-spot bookings.

Welcome To The Jungle Vs Dhamaal 4

Welcome To The Jungle, which was released on June 26, 2026, was also a comedy franchise film. The Akshay Kumar starrer had taken an opening of Rs. 15.25 crore. So, it will be interesting to see if Dhamaal 4 will be able to beat Welcome To The Jungle at the box office on day one.

Dhamaal Franchise

The Dhamaal franchise movies, Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019), have all performed well at the box office. So, the expectations from Dhamaal 4 are also quite high.

Ajay Devgn's Recent Box Office Run

Ajay Devgn's last two franchise films, Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, failed to make a mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response Dhamaal 4 will get at the ticket windows.