Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi's Comedy Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Worldwide Despite Mixed Reviews

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4, released on Friday, July 10, continued its strong run at the box office on its second day, registering impressive growth despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audience. The comedy entertainer, led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 2, marking a 60.7% jump over its opening-day net collection of Rs 14 crore. The second-day figures came from 10,954 shows across the country, indicating a strong rise in footfalls, particularly over the weekend.

With this, Dhamaal 4's total India net collection stands at Rs 36.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 43.80 crore after two days.

The film has also performed steadily in overseas markets. It earned Rs 5 crore gross internationally on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 53.80 crore, crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone within two days of release.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Considering its reported Rs 200 crore budget, the Day 2 performance can be viewed as a positive sign. A 60.7% jump from the opening day suggests that audience interest remained strong despite mixed critical reception. Weekend growth is crucial for commercial entertainers, and Dhamaal 4 appears to have benefited from family audiences and franchise popularity.

However, the film still has a long way to go before recovering its production cost. To emerge as a box office success, it will need to maintain momentum through Sunday and post stable collections during the weekdays.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Dhamaal 4 2 out of 5 stars and wrote: "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few."