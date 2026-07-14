Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns ₹8.75 Crore, Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide But Sees Sharp Monday Drop

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4 witnessed a significant decline in its box office earnings on its fourth day of release. The comedy entertainer, which hit theaters on July 10, stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected a net Rs 8.75 crore in India on Day 4 across 10,598 shows on Monday. The film witnessed a steep 69.3% drop compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 28.50 crore.

With this, the Ajay Devgn-starrer's total India net collection has reached Rs 73.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 88.33 crore.

The film has also maintained a presence in overseas markets, earning around Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4. Its total overseas gross collection currently stands at Rs 14.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 to Rs 102.83 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is yet to recover its investment and will need strong collections in the coming days to move towards profitability.

The sharp Monday drop after the opening weekend indicates that the film will require sustained audience support and stable collections to achieve a successful theatrical run.

The coming week will be crucial for Dhamaal 4 as its hold at the box office will determine whether it can turn its theatrical run into a profitable venture.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."