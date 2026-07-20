Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh & Arshad Warsi's Film Sees Weekend Boost, Collects ₹12.75 Crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn's comedy film Dhamaal 4 witnessed a strong jump in collections on its second Sunday, showing positive growth at the box office. The film features an ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta. With its mix of comedy, familiar characters, and a strong franchise following, Dhamaal 4 has managed to attract audiences even in its second week of release.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10 across 8,712 shows, marking a 24.4% increase compared to its previous day's net collection of Rs 10.25 crore.

Despite being in its second week of release, Dhamaal 4 maintained steady momentum and benefited from increased footfalls, indicating that the film continues to have a hold among moviegoers.

Dhamaal 4 has recorded total India gross collections of Rs 148.40 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 124.50 crore so far. The film has also performed well in overseas markets, collecting Rs 1.25 crore on Day 10 and taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 21.50 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 has now reached Rs 169.90 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 200 crore. With its worldwide earnings nearing the Rs 170 crore mark, the film is gradually moving closer to recovering its production cost.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."