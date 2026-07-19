Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Film Bounces Back After Disappointing Drop, Earns ₹10 Crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has regained momentum at the box office after witnessing a dip in collections on its second Friday. The comedy entertainer, which hit theatres on July 10, starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others earned Rs 10 crore on Day 9 (second Saturday), registering a healthy jump from its Rs 5.50 crore collection on Day 8.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, on day 9, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 10 crore net across 8,401 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 111.50 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 132.93 crore. Internationally, the comedy has earned Rs 18.75 crore gross, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 151.68 crore.

Dhamaal 4 had wrapped up its first week on a solid note, collecting Rs 96 crore at the domestic box office. However, it saw a noticeable decline on its second Friday, bringing in Rs 5.50 crore, after earning Rs 6 crore on its first Thursday.

The strong Saturday growth suggests that the film has once again benefited from the weekend rush.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

According to reports, Dhamaal 4 was made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. With a worldwide gross collection of over Rs 150 crore and more than half its budget recovered through domestic theatrical earnings, the film is now looking to maintain strong momentum in the coming weeks.

With no major Bollywood release challenging its run this weekend, Dhamaal 4 is expected to post steady collections in the coming days. However, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey could pose some competition, particularly in multiplexes and premium formats.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."