Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan Title Announcement Video Updated: 'Major' Replaced With 'Colonel', Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Voice Removed

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan is making headlines after reports claimed that its title announcement video has been revised following the controversy surrounding its release. According to reports, the latest version of the clip features a few noticeable changes, including the reported removal of actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice.

The title announcement video was unveiled on June 25 to mark the birth anniversary of legendary action director and Ajay's father Veeru Devgan. Introducing Ajay as the "OG Action Star," it presented him as an Army officer in a story set against the backdrop of unrest in Kashmir.

Soon after its release, several social media users criticised its depiction of Kashmir, particularly scenes showing stone-pelting and the film's handling of sensitive issues. Activists from Kashmir and a section of viewers reportedly raised objections to some of its dialogues.

What the the changes?

According to reports, the updated version of the teaser on YouTube includes two major changes. The character's military rank has reportedly been changed from "Major" to "Colonel." In addition, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice has reportedly been replaced by another actor.

The replacement also led to speculation that Ayyub may no longer be associated with the project. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed or denied these reports.

Interestingly, the reported edits appear only in the YouTube version of the teaser. The versions shared on social media platforms remain unchanged.

Chauhaan is set against the backdrop of conflict in the region and reportedly focuses on the challenges faced by the Indian Army amid unrest, violence, and social divisions.

The teaser also drew criticism for dialogues including, "Pathaanon ko keh do Chauhaan aa raha hai" and "35,000 crore ka investment, uske baad bhi paththar ka jawab nahi." These lines have become a major point of discussion among critics of the film.

Apart from the content of the teaser, the film's title has also attracted objections. The Kshatriya Parishad, an organisation representing the Rajput community, criticised the makers, alleging that the film misuses the community's name and attempts to politicise Rajput identity.

Despite the ongoing controversy and reports of changes to the teaser, the makers of Chauhaan have not issued any official statement.

Beyond the online chatter, Chauhaan marks Ajay's return to the action genre that has helped define much of his career. Over the years, the actor has portrayed several memorable action heroes, and the new film appears to continue that legacy with a high-octane, larger-than-life character.

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.