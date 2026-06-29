Kshatriya Parishad Slams Ajay Devgn Starrer Chauhaan, 'Rajput Identity Is Being Dragged Into A Political Narrative...'

Chauhaan Controversy | YouTube

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn announced his new film titled Chauhaan. The movie, which is written and directed by Neeraj Yadav, is reportedly set against the backdrop of a militant uprising in Pulwama, Kashmir. Now, on Monday, Kshatriya Parishad took to social media to share a statement in which it slammed the makers of the film and Devgn for using the 'Chauhan' clan name for contemporary communal politics.

The statement read, "Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies (sic)."

We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics.



Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral… pic.twitter.com/nDRRKoikv4 — Kshatriya Parishad (@kshatriya_org) June 29, 2026

The statement further read, "It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought. At a time when Rajput voices remain underrepresented in mainstream media and public discourse, invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful (sic)."

In its statement, the organisation mentioned some events in history where Afghans and Rajputs fought alongside one another.

"Kshatriya Parishad rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes. Historical memory must not become a tool for communal mobilisation. We call upon political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India's past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate (sic)," the statement concluded.

Till now, neither Ajay nor the makers have reacted to the statement shared by Kshatriya Parishad.

Chauhaan Release Date

Chauhaan is yet to go on the floors, but the makers have already announced the release date of the film. It will hit the big screens on October 1, 2027.