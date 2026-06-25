'Pathaanon Se Kehna, Chauhaan Aa Raha Hai': Netizens Feel Ajay Devgn Took Indirect Dig At Shah Rukh Khan In Teaser Of Upcoming Film - WATCH

Ajay Devgn's upcoming action entertainer Chauhaan grabbed attention on Thursday (June 25) after its first-look announcement video was unveiled by the makers. While fans were excited to see the actor return to a larger-than-life action role, it was one particular dialogue from the teaser that became the talking point online.

The film marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and is being presented and produced by Jio Studios. The makers released the announcement video on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, offering audiences a glimpse into the gritty world of Chauhaan.

The action-packed video features Ajay in a fierce new avatar and is designed as a mass entertainer. Adding to the high-energy presentation is the iconic song Jumma Chumma De De playing in the background. However, the moment that led to discussion on social media came towards the end when Ajay delivers the dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai”.

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users began debating whether the line was an indirect reference to Shah Rukh Khan and his 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. While the makers have not commented on the speculation, the dialogue became one of the most discussed aspects of the announcement.

Several users wondered if the line was intended as a playful dig at SRK's popular action franchise, while others dismissed the theory and viewed it as a typical mass-hero dialogue meant to establish Ajay's character and the story.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Beyond the online chatter, Chauhaan marks Ajay Devgn's return to the action genre that has helped define much of his career. Over the years, the actor has portrayed several memorable action heroes, and the new film appears to continue that legacy with a high-octane, larger-than-life character.

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.