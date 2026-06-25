Prahaar Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Impresses As Ujjwal Nikam, Netizens Say, 'Goosebumps, He Should Get National Award'

The makers of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, unveiled the film's intriguing teaser on Thursday (June 25). The video offers audiences a glimpse into the life of one of India’s most renowned public prosecutors. Featuring Rajkummar in the lead role, the teaser has generated buzz online, with fans praising the actor’s transformation and performance.

The film is inspired by the life and career of Ujjwal Nikam, who has been associated with several high-profile legal cases. Going by the teaser, a major focus of the story appears to be the landmark trial of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The courtroom battle, which gripped the nation, forms the emotional and dramatic core of the film.

Rajkummar, known for immersing himself in challenging characters, appears to have undergone a remarkable transformation for the role. From his physical appearance and body language to his command over Marathi, the actor seems committed to portraying Nikam with authenticity.

The teaser also hints at an intense courtroom drama filled with powerful dialogues and high-stakes moments.

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with reactions from viewers who were impressed by Rajkummar’s performance. One user wrote, "Dhurandhar gave us the teaser of 26/11 . Prahaar will show the battle fought for justice."

Another commented, "The last time there was a film called Prahaar, it was an amazing Nana Patekar directorial. I hope this one scores similarly well."

Several fans hailed Rajkummar's comeback to serious, performance-driven cinema. A comment read, "Finally it's good to see Rajkummar back in his Shahid, Citylights form...after back to back mediocre mindless masala films."

Others were equally enthusiastic, writing, "Disappointment for Rajkumar Rao haters😂😂😂😂 what a teaser man😯🔥🔥.", "Rajkumar Rao bhai bhaut time baad apne avtaar m aaye ho . Dil jeet liya yaar .", "Peak cinema, goosebumps." and "Rajkumar Rao for national award."

Many viewers also praised the actor’s script choices, while some even predicted that the role could earn him another National Award.

Directed by Avinash Arun, known for acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok and Three of Us, the film promises a grounded and emotionally engaging narrative. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in key roles.

Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026.