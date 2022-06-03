 
Devi Sri Prasad, aka Rockstar DSP, to perform his hit numbers from Pushpa: The Rise at an awards show

Inside reports suggest that the musical dynamo will play his chartbuster numbers at IIFA

CJ DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
News of Devi Sri Prasad, aka Rockstar DSP, taking the stage of an award night has already elevated the excitement of his fans. Inside reports suggest that the musical dynamo will play his chartbuster numbers from Pushpa: The Rise.

A source reveals, “The hysteria surrounding Rockstar DSP’s Pushpa: The Rise album continues even months after its release. Having given the country the best music of the year, the internet is still humming his popular numbers. DSP will perform his hit numbers like Oo Antava, Srivalli and others at the event. The entire act is still under prep process, but it will be extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, Rockstar DSP joined hands with Armaan Malik for a new Telugu song, Kothaga ledhenti, from the upcoming film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The musical gem became an instant hit among the audience, minting huge numbers on the internet.

