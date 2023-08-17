 Designer Tarun Tahiliani Accuses Made In Heaven 2 Makers Of 'Breach Of Faith'; Here's Why
Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani issued an official statement expressing displeasure about the use of his garments in the second season of Made in Heaven.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Designer Tarun Tahiliani Accuses Made In Heaven 2 Makers Of 'Breach Of Faith'; Here's Why | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, the second season of Made In Heaven premiered, and it returned with the original cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz, reprising their roles. The series also featured new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar, among others.

While the audience has been praising the second season, just a while back, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accused the makers of Made In Heaven 2 of a 'breach of faith.'

Taking to his social media to share the stills from the series, Tarun said, "It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven' were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist."

Check it out:

The designer added: "Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had consumer designed, and processed as they saw fit."

Tarun wrote, "Let's hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions."

