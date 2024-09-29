‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled

Munawar Faruqui, a celebrated standup comedian has lifted the trophies of two reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lockupp back to back. However, before all this fame, the popular standup comedian also hit rock bottom in his career when his shows were cancelled and he was also behind the bars.

Recalling one such incident in a chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar reveals how it was one of the most difficult phases of his life. The Bigg Boss 17 fame reveals that just a day before his big standup show, it got cancelled. Munawar also reveals feeling disappointed because of the same. He says, “I couldn’t perform, it was a very big show. Everything was done, everything was ready. A day before the show I got to know that I couldn’t perform it. It was canceled, there were a lot of reasons.”

Further, revealing how he felt demotivated but later bounced back, the Bigg Boss 17 winner says, “I was broken. I love stage and going on stage and that place and I was like oh it was so big show. Demotivation huyi uss waqt ke liye but uske baad I really worked hard. Ek saal ke baad, same place, same date par, I put a show, sold in seven minutes.”

For the uniformed, while Munawar is all set to make his acting debut, he will soon be seen with the upcoming season of Playground on Amazon TV.