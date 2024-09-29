 ‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled

‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, in a recent media interaction recalled how his shows got cancelled one day before the event and how it left him broken.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Munawar Faruqui, a celebrated standup comedian has lifted the trophies of two reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lockupp back to back. However, before all this fame, the popular standup comedian also hit rock bottom in his career when his shows were cancelled and he was also behind the bars.

Read Also
#SpeakupForMunawar: Twitter comes out in support of comedian Munawar Faruqui - Story so far
article-image

Recalling one such incident in a chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar reveals how it was one of the most difficult phases of his life. The Bigg Boss 17 fame reveals that just a day before his big standup show, it got cancelled. Munawar also reveals feeling disappointed because of the same. He says, “I couldn’t perform, it was a very big show. Everything was done, everything was ready. A day before the show I got to know that I couldn’t perform it. It was canceled, there were a lot of reasons.”

Further, revealing how he felt demotivated but later bounced back, the Bigg Boss 17 winner says, “I was broken. I love stage and going on stage and that place and I was like oh it was so big show. Demotivation huyi uss waqt ke liye but uske baad I really worked hard. Ek saal ke baad, same place, same date par, I put a show, sold in seven minutes.”

Read Also
Uorfi Javed Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Ghatiya Rapper & Unfunny Comic', Netizens Feel 'She Should...
article-image

For the uniformed, while Munawar is all set to make his acting debut, he will soon be seen with the upcoming season of Playground on Amazon TV.

FPJ Shorts
Ramesh Taurani Supports Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Vashu Bhagnani Amid Non-Payment Controversy
Ramesh Taurani Supports Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Vashu Bhagnani Amid Non-Payment Controversy
‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled
‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting Cancelled
AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC May Face Complication Following Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Death
AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC May Face Complication Following Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Death
US Influencer Grooves To Sambalpuri Song 'Chameli Hai Hai 2.0' In Viral Video, Desi Fans React
US Influencer Grooves To Sambalpuri Song 'Chameli Hai Hai 2.0' In Viral Video, Desi Fans React
Read Also
Munawar Faruqui Reveals One Quality He Would Like To Take Away From Elvish Yadav: 'Main Dur Hi...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ramesh Taurani Supports Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Vashu Bhagnani Amid Non-Payment Controversy

Ramesh Taurani Supports Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Vashu Bhagnani Amid Non-Payment Controversy

‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting...

‘Demotivation Huyi’: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Stand Up Show Getting...

‘80 Percent Men Cheat After Child Birth’: Old Video Of Gaurav Taneja Circulates Amid Divorce...

‘80 Percent Men Cheat After Child Birth’: Old Video Of Gaurav Taneja Circulates Amid Divorce...

Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Co-Hosting With Shah Rukh Khan At IIFA 2024: 'I Lived Many Dreams'...

Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Co-Hosting With Shah Rukh Khan At IIFA 2024: 'I Lived Many Dreams'...

Kangana Ranaut Buys Swanky New ₹3 Crore Range Rover After Selling Mumbai House Amid Emergency...

Kangana Ranaut Buys Swanky New ₹3 Crore Range Rover After Selling Mumbai House Amid Emergency...