 Uorfi Javed Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Ghatiya Rapper & Unfunny Comic', Netizens Feel 'She Should Hesitate'
In the video, Uorfi Javed roasted renowned rapper and comedian Munawar Faruqui and labelled Munawar a ‘ghatiya rapper’ and an ‘unfunny comic'

Manisha Karki
Influencer and actress Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her fashion choices and controversial remarks. A week ago, Uorfi shared a roast video on her YouTube channel titled 'The Uorfi Javed Roast Show', a clip of which went viral on X. In the video, Uorfi roasted renowned rapper and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

During the roast, she labelled Munawar a ‘ghatiya rapper’ and an ‘unfunny comic.’ Her scathing remarks have ignited a heated debate on social media. In the video, she stated, "Mujhe pata hi tha tum log mere upar ye bakwaas jokes hi maaroge - bra, panty, boobs, lipjob wale. Aur ye sab mujhe sunna bhi kisse padh raha hai... ek ghatiya rapper, ek unfunny comic, aur ek aisa insaan jiska pura career sirf aur sirf luck pe bana hai aur ye Munawar hi hai."

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens shared their views on social media. While some supported Uorfi for her honest remark, others felt she crossed a line and condemned her for the harsh words. One of the users wrote, "She is cringe."

Another user commented, "Destroyed in seconds."

The third user wrote, "Yeh sab kya sunna padd raha hai."

"Wtf she really said, man," one of the user wrote.

One of the netizens even threatened her and commented, "Be careful with your own life."

"She is the Rakhi Sawant both are my favorites," the comment read.

Munawar Faruqui is a popular comedian and rapper. He is the winner of reality shows such as Lock Upp 1 and Bigg Boss 17. He has also been in the news for his personal life. Munawar was married to Jasmine in 2017 and announced their split in 2022. The duo has a five-year-old son. He married Mehzabeen Coatwala in May 2024.

On the other hand, Uorfi showcased the story of her life in the show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under Sol Productions. The nine-episode reality series is streaming on Prime Video.

