 Munawar Faruqui Reveals One Quality He Would Like To Take Away From Elvish Yadav: 'Main Dur Hi Rahunga'
Elvish also revealed that their fight will only be limited to the Playground Season 4 as per tasks and not beyond that, to which Munawar agreed

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav are two of the most well-known personalities from the YouTube community. They have massive fan following on social media and are often in news for their rivalry with each other. Now, Munawar has joined Elvish as a mentor in Playground Season 4.

Munawar, during an interview, was questioned about what he would like to take away from the other three mentors of the show. “From Naman Mathur (Mortal), I would like to take his innocence and discipline; from Mithilesh Patankar (Mythpat), I would like to take his full-of-life attitude; and lastly, from Elvish, main Elvish se dur hi rahungi, mai isse dur hi rahunga,” he said speaking to Galatta India, while taking a dig at Elvish in a fun way.

Elvish also stated that their fight will only be limited to the show as per the tasks and not beyond that, to which Munawar agreed.

"Maan lo jitne bhi contestant hue hum unko motivate karenge, humara aisa koi task hua jisme humari need padhi guide karne ke liye so usme dikh sakta hai. I don't think you would get to see that we are fighting, so there would be nothing unnecessary," he added.

Munawar and Elvish have previously been the winners of their respective seasons of Bigg Boss. While Munawar was the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Elvish scripted history as he became the first wildcard winner in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Now the two will be seen in Playground season 4. The episodes of the show will begin streaming from Sunday (September 29) daily at 12 pm on Amazon MX Player.

