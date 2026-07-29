Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Takedown Of Kala Hiran Teaser, Upholds Salman Khan's Personality Rights | File Pic & IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has in an interim order directed the removal of a teaser for the film "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal", purportedly based on actor Salman Khan, and other related posts from online platforms, after he objected to them.

Justice Jyoti Singh, in the order passed on July 27 on Khan's application, said the makers of 'Kala Hiran' cannot exploit the 59-year-old Bollywood star's name, mannerisms and other distinctive attributes for commercial gains without his authorisation or disseminate content that injures his reputation.

The court observed that using social media to disseminate content that violates personality rights or harms reputation exacerbates the mischief, given the speed, reach and permanence of digital publications.

The judge noted that the film's teaser refers to incidents and characters which are part of a pending appeal in the blackbuck poaching case and also imputes acts of intimidation of witnesses and investigation machinery, which prima facie irreparably and gravely damage the actor's goodwill and reputation built over years.

"In my view, prima facie, the cumulative narrative from the impugned teaser and the posts is that proposed defendants have launched a promotional campaign/strategy to commercially exploit plaintiff's personality rights and public persona, without his consent or authorisation, to generate commercial interest in the film and attract viewers and are thus infringing Plaintiff's personality and publicity rights," the court observed.

Khan's application forms part of his lawsuit on protection of his personality rights.

"Plaintiff has the right to determine the manner in which his persona is commercially exploited and proposed defendants cannot exploit Plaintiff's name, mannerisms and other distinctive attributes for commercial gains, without authority and/or publish and disseminate content which injures the reputation of the Plaintiff in public.

"On a prima facie view of the nature of the content of the teaser and accompanying posts, it is imperative that the same are taken down without delay and subject to the final outcome of the application," it concluded.

Justice Singh restrained the makers from uploading, hosting, sharing, publicising or disseminating the teaser and other accompanying posts on any platform, including social media platforms, OTT platforms, television and print media, while directing them to take down the existing posts within 24 hours.

X, Meta Platforms, Inc. and Google LLC shall take down the URLs in case the uploaders do not take them down within the stipulated timeline, the court further directed.

"Right to personality has been recognised by Courts as an intrinsic facet of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, encompassing right to privacy, dignity and reputation.

"Plaintiff has the right to determine the manner in which his persona is commercially exploited and proposed defendants cannot exploit plaintiff's name, mannerisms and other distinctive attributes for commercial gains, without authority and/or publish and disseminate content which injures the reputation of the plaintiff in public," it said.

Khan's counsel argued that the teaser depicts a dramatised trial of a superstar for the alleged killing of a blackbuck, in which the character's name was deliberately chosen close to the actor's name and is described as "this Dabangg".

He contended that the film's promotional campaign repeatedly invoked Khan's name and even linked him to the underworld and international terrorist organisations, while suggesting an international conspiracy to stop the film.

In his application, Khan also prayed for a stay on the release of the film.

Earlier, the makers told the court that the movie was yet to be sent to the censor board for certification for its release.

In the response filed to the application, filmmaker Amit Jani has said Khan cannot claim any "ownership" over criminal cases, judicial proceedings, media reports or historical events merely because such events involved or concerned him.

The response has asserted that there was no exploitation of his personality rights as there was neither any false endorsement nor commercial impersonation or unlawful commercial exploitation.

The makers have also clarified that the movie was not Salman Khan's biopic and he cannot invoke personality rights "to erase" the public events concerning the blackbuck controversy.

Khan, in his rejoinder to the response, said he has not claimed a monopoly over any event or public discourse, and his grievance was the unauthorised commercial exploitation of his identity and other uniquely identifiable characteristics, such as his instantly recognisable bracelet, ear studs, etc., to attract viewers.

In the application, the actor has said the film's poster, released on May 29, shows that there is a "blatant and obvious reference" to him. A teaser of the film was subsequently released.

The plea has stated that although Khan was acquitted of offences under the Arms Act by a court in Rajasthan, the main character in the poster is holding a gun, which is defamatory.

"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else," stated the application.

"The poster and the proposed film are therefore clearly spreading a false narrative, misleading and appear to be completely contrary to the actual state of affairs and contrary to records," it added.

The application has also accused the filmmakers of deliberately attempting to "sensationalise" the poaching cases and making headlines to grab public attention at the cost of Khan's goodwill and reputation.

Khan had earlier approached the High Court for restraining various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights.

The High Court passed an interim order in his favour on December 11, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)