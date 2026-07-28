'She Had Affairs With So Many People': Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Claims He Caught Her With Cezanne Khan 'With His Own Eyes'- VIDEO |

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, has made fresh allegations about their marriage, claiming that the actress had an affair with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. Raja alleged that Cezanne himself confessed to being in a relationship with Shweta and further claimed that a mutual friend had also told him that the actress would visit Cezanne's house and stay there.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Raja alleged that Shweta not only had an affair with Cezanne but also with "so many people." When the host asked him about his earlier accusations involving Cezanne, Raja said, "Not with Cezanne Khan but with so many people. She had an affair with each and every person, I feel."

However, Siddharth Kannan immediately pointed out that it was not right to accuse someone based merely on a feeling. Responding to this, Raja claimed, "What I saw at that time was totally proven. She was working with him, and he was staying in his house. Even a common friend of ours confessed that she used to come there and stay with him. What else can I believe?"

🚨 "She had an affair with each and every person."



Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari 's ex-husband, alleged that she had an affair with Cezanne Khan and several other men pic.twitter.com/JMcPIbScn7 — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) July 28, 2026

Raja further alleged that Cezanne himself admitted to being in a relationship with Shweta during a phone conversation. Quoting the actor, Raja claimed, "Even he himself said, 'Yes, we are in a relationship. Tere mein himmat hai toh tu aaja mere ghar, Koliwada.'" He added that while Cezanne allegedly admitted to the relationship, Shweta never accepted having an affair.

Recalling the conversation further, Raja claimed he confronted Cezanne by asking why he was trying to ruin his family. "I said, 'Why are you doing this yaar? Why are you spoiling this family?'" According to Raja, Cezanne replied, "What family? She's never with you. You're just her unpaid boy. Be happy the way you are."

Raja also alleged that Shweta often lied to him about her whereabouts during their marriage. According to him, she would tell him she was heading for a shoot but would instead attend an event in Delhi. He further claimed that he personally witnessed instances of her allegedly cheating on him with Cezanne. Recalling those incidents, Raja said there were two or three occasions when he visited the location where Shweta had claimed she was shooting, only to later find that she was with Cezanne. "Ye aapne aankhon se dekha. Ye proven hai," Raja claimed while speaking about his marriage with Shweta.

Shweta Tiwari 's daughter, Palak Tiwari, walked out of her father Raja Chaudhary's house in just 10 minutes after he made one remark that triggered her pic.twitter.com/2yDKz4IzVg — OldMonkofCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) July 28, 2026

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. Their marriage soon ran into trouble, with Shweta publicly accusing Raja of domestic violence, alcoholism, and abusive behaviour. After living separately since 2007, the duo's marriage was legally dissolved in 2012.