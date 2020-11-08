Debutant director Varun V. Sharma shoots an elaborate song amid pandemic

Debutant director Varun V. Sharma, who directing the much-anticipated big ticket Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, has just wrapped up the shoot of an elaborate song with the lead cast, something which most directors are still dreading to get into given the pandemic situation.

Explaining the process he said, “We worked with a small crew than what we are used to during normal times, but that in a way increased individual productivity as people were just happy to be back on set after months of lockdown and were willing to help out wherever they could.”

Talking about the challenges, he thanked the crew and said, “With COVID-19 around, rules of the game have definitely changed. Now, there is no substitute for precaution and safety and thanks to the measures put in place by the production team at YRF, SOPs issued by the government were strictly followed with no compromise. Sadly, it's the new way of life till a vaccine arrives, and it was heartening to see each member of the cast and crew happily following the rules.”

Varun, who turns a year older today, intends to spend the day with his parents in Kanpur. Ask him about his birthday wish and he quips, “I wish post watching the film, the audience gives Bunty Aur Babli 2 as much love as we gave while making the film.”

Varun, who had worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is an outsider and has risen the ranks at YRF purely because of his talent. Talking about his journey so far, he said, “I studied computer engineering in Australia and started my career there in advertising. After moving to Mumbai, I worked as an assistant director on Kill Dil. Thereafter, I assisted on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, two of the biggest blockbusters at YRF. I could write well, which Adi sir was aware of. That’s how I landed up writing Bunty Aur Babli 2 and, eventually, directing it.”