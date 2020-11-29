David Lynch to direct and write Netflix series

The filmmaker, actor, musician, David Lynch, who last directed the feature film Inland Empire in 2006, has now been roped to direct and write a series for Netflix. Lynch, who has helmed 21 shorts, five commercials and five music videos, has collaborated with Netflix in the past as well.

Three years ago, he had created the a 17-minute crime mystery drama, which revolves around a detective (Lynch) interrogating a monkey. When asked about secret Netflix series, working title Wisteria, according to what’s-on-netflix.com, Lynch said, “There’s all kinds of rumors. I’ve got a show called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix right now. It’s a great show about a monkey. It’s something you’ve got to see. And it will really help you in quarantine.”

David Lynch has been in the industry for over 40 years. Over the course of his prolific career he has helmed several critically-acclaimed and unsettling movies like Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, says wegotthiscovered.com.