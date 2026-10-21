'Daler Mehndi Appeared Disoriented, Struggled To Hold...': Sona Mohapatra Recalls Singer's March Performance Amid His On-Stage 'Drunk' Row |

Mumbai: Amid the controversy over Daler Mehndi’s performance in Uttarakhand, singer Mohapatra questioned professional accountability in the performing arts, stressing that audiences also deserve respect.

Sona took to Instagram, where she posted a long note. In the post, the singer shared that she headlined the first evening of a Sufi festival in Delhi in February, while Daler Mehndi was scheduled to perform as the closing act the following evening, on March 1.

“I have been watching the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi ji's performance in Uttarakhand and feel compelled to share a personal experience. Not to disrespect a veteran, but because there is a larger, uncomfortable question here for all of us in the performing arts.

On February 28, 2026, I headlined the first evening of the Sufi Heritage Festival at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. Daler ji was the closing act the following evening, on March 1,” she wrote.

She said she and her team stayed back for another night as they were excited to watch the veteran singer perform what they had been told would be a Sufi-oriented set.

“Artists rarely stay back after their own shows. We are usually on the next flight out. But Yasmin and Himanshu, along with their wonderful organising team, very kindly accommodated our request to stay another night. We were genuinely excited to watch a legend perform what we had been told would be a very different, Sufi-oriented set.”

She added: “What unfolded was heartbreaking.”

“From where we watched, Daler ji appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and kept repeating the same musical phrase.”

The “Bedardi Raja” hitmaker also expressed disappointment with the overall production, recalling how audience members gradually began leaving the venue.

“The overall production was also deeply disappointing. We watched audience members gradually leave, people who had paid good money and come with great expectations.”

“I remember the disbelief among my own team. More than anything, I felt for the organisers, who had invested their resources, reputations and considerable effort into presenting a respected artist. Whether those representing him, his management or his family had any advance knowledge of his difficulties, I cannot say.”

“And yet, none of us said anything. Not my team, not me. We stood there, uncomfortable and saddened, but silent. Out of respect. Which brings me to the uncomfortable part. Was that really respect? Or were we, through our silence, enabling something that deserved to be questioned?”

Asking whether such silence amounted to respect or enabled a situation that deserved scrutiny, the singer said that she had no knowledge of Daler’s personal circumstances or health.

“I have no knowledge of Daler ji's personal circumstances or health, and wouldn't presume to diagnose what we witnessed. I also believe that publicly humiliating an artist is no solution.

But watching the Uttarakhand controversy unfold, I find it curious that so much of the conversation has become about the indignity suffered by the artist, and so little about the expectations of the audience and the responsibility of those accepting substantial professional fees. Two things can be true.”

She went on to share: “A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible.”

“If someone is unwell, there must be compassion and a responsible way to handle the situation. What cannot become acceptable is for audiences and organisers to repeatedly bear the consequences while everyone around the artist looks away.”

“I don't know whether the minister in Uttarakhand handled the situation appropriately. That is a separate question. But does the manner of his objection automatically invalidate the substance of the complaint?” Sona asked.

The singer said that “respect is not a one-way entitlement”.

“I ask this as a fellow performing artist, fully aware that I may be criticised for saying it.

Respect is not a one-way entitlement. It is a relationship of reciprocity. Age, legacy and stature deserve reverence. They do not exempt any of us from professional accountability.”

“And those of us who remained silent that evening, myself included, need to ask whether our well-intentioned deference helped anyone at all. I share this with sadness, not malice. And with genuine respect for the extraordinary legacy of Daler Mehndi ji. But surely, we owe our audiences some respect too? — Sona Mohapatra”

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