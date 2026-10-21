Anita Kanwal, 72, Says Financial Crisis Reports Left Her Sleepless, Denies Seeking Help: 'Aise Likh Rahe Ki Main Bheek Maang Rahi Hoon'- VIDEO

Anita Kanwal Says Financial Crisis Reports Left Her Sleepless | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Anita Kanwal has hit back at news reports suggesting that she is facing financial difficulties and seeking monetary assistance, clarifying that her remarks in an interview conducted six months ago were allegedly misrepresented. The actress said the coverage had caused her considerable distress and left her unable to sleep.

Anita Kanwal Says Financial Crisis Reports Left Her Sleepless

In a video shared on social media, Kanwal revealed that it was 3:45 am and she had been awake, upset by the way certain news channels had portrayed her financial situation. Explaining the context behind the controversy, Kanwal said that journalist Vickey Lalwani had interviewed her around six months ago. During the conversation, she was asked how long she could manage financially if she had no income or work opportunities.

The actress recalled saying that she could sustain herself for approximately one to one-and-a-half years without earning. "Aise likh rahe hain ki main bheek maang rahi hoon logon se. Yeh galat baat hai," she said, alleging that her response had been sensationalised, leading people to believe that she was seeking financial help from others.

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Anita Kanwal Slams Reports Claiming She Is Seeking Financial Help

The 72-year-old actress said she belongs to a respectable and affluent family and remains capable of securing her finances for the next 10 years. Clarifying that her circumstances had changed since the interview, Kanwal revealed that she had since bagged a film project, started receiving collaboration offers on Instagram and independently created her own reel drama series.

'Mera Naam Ko Badnaam Mat Kariye'

She added, "Aap log aise likh rahe hain ki mere paas paise nahi hain, main logon se bheek maang rahi hoon. Yeh galat baat hai! Aise kyun dikha rahe hain ki Anita is in a financial mess? I am not."

Kanwal clarified that she was doing well and was simply trying to secure her future. She added that she did not wish to take financial help from her own children, questioning why she would seek assistance from anyone else.

"Mere naam ko iss tarah badnaam mat kariye, iss umar mein,” she concluded.