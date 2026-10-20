'Paise Khatam Ho Rahe, Kaam Ki Zarurat Hai': Veteran Actress Anita Kanwal, 72, Opens Up About Her Financial Struggles

Anita Kanwal, 72, Says Her Savings May Run Out In A Year | Photo Via YouTube/ Vickey Lalwani

Veteran actress Anita Kanwal known for her work in television and Bollywood films. She recently spoken candidly about her financial difficulties and her struggle to find acting work despite decades in the entertainment industry.

Anita Kanwal Reveals Financial Struggles At 72

On Vickey Lalwani's YouTube, the 72-year-old actress shared that her savings may run out in a year, and she does not want to depend on her children.

Anita said, "I need to earn, ho sakta hai mein 10-20 saal jee jau, toh kya karungi? Financially... I live in a beautiful house, which some of it was done by my parents, and some I took loan and I paid it off. So that is my only asset and I have a little punji (capital), jo mujhe pata hai ek saal mein khatam ho jayegi. Toh isiliye bhi mujhe kaam ki zarurat hai. Paise bhi khatam ho rahe hain..."

Anita Kanwal Says She Doesn't Want To Depend On Children

Furthermore, Anita said that her children often get upset with her for taking stress over her finances, telling her that she need not worry when they are there to support her. However, she recalled her grandfather’s words, who was an uneducated farmer in Himachal Pradesh and believed that people should always try to help others rather than ask for help.

She said she never wanted to reach a point where she had to ask her children for money, adding that she wanted to be in a position to give to them instead.

Anita also expressed disappointment that many younger people in the entertainment industry are unaware of her previous work. She revealed that she is sometimes offered roles intended for women much younger than her. However, the veteran actress clarified that she is not desperate for work and wants her experience and acting talent to be recognised and valued.