EXCLUSIVE: Dabangii- Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi Fame Rrahul Sudhir Wants To Work With THIS Bollywood Actor

Currently seen essaying the character of Yug in Sony TV's show Dabangii-Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, Rrahul Sudhir has been garnering love for his stint in the show. The actor who has been a part of popular television shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Pinjra and more, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and shed some light on the kind of roles he would want to do, an actor he wishes to work with, his inhibitions and more.

What are the kind of roles you'd like to take up in the near future?

The kind of roles I'd like to perform range from anything intense that I'd look good pulling off. To be honest I am looking for great writing and a sensible producer to back it up. When the writing is great, you realize the words take you exactly where you need to be, you hit the right emotion and you are never lost.

Is there any actor you'd love working with?

There are a plethora of actors with different styles and things that they bring to the table. But to be honest, a chance to work with Mr Manoj Bajpayee would seal it for me. As of today, I think the brilliance he comes with sets the screen on fire. It will also allow me to learn a lot and the ease with which he performs is absolutely breath taking.

Do you have any inhibitions on taking up a role when you are offered the same?

I believe, the only inhibitions we have are those that we put upon us. I truly wish to explore genres and see how I am fitting in. I want to get better with each passing day. I am willing to challenge myself and hopefully excel at it. I have no qualms in putting myself out of my comfort zone as long as it is to better myself.

When it comes to the kind of work you have done until now, Do you feel you have been given your due as an actor?

Who has been given his due here? No one, and I mean absolutely no one. But if it was only for recognition, you wouldn’t see so many greats simultaneously co-existing in this ecosystem. I am just glad, that I too belong to the same ecosystem.

Rrahul is currently starred opposite Rachana Mistry in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi. The show also stars Palak Purswani as the parallel lead.