Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is a documentary, based on real incidents that happened in Berlin. The series follows the case of several mysterious and bizarre murders. It will soon be available on OTT in April this year.

Where to watch Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

The true crime drama is directed by Jan Zabeil and Caroline Schaper. The series will stream from April 3, 2024 on Netflix. The crime drama was filmed in German, but the franchise aims to release the series globally to raise awareness about the dark events that occurred in 2012. Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer has only three seasons.

Plot

The story takes place in the year 2012, when a series of mysterious murders occur in Berlin. Random people from the streets or anywhere were drugged with unfamiliar substances. Police tried to solve the case but were unable to do so because they didn't find any links until news of the bizarre murders hit the headlines across Germany. As the murder numbers grew and victims were chosen randomly by the murderer, police were pressurised to solve the case.

All about Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

In a teaser, a voice can be heard saying, "The fact that something was wrong with me scared me, but the urge outweighed the fear." The teaser has already created enough curiosity among viewers to find out what and how exactly the murders happened.

The series is produced by Christian Beetz with executive producers Joe Berlinger, Florian Fettweis, and Georg Tschurtschenthaler under Beetz Brothers Film Production. The series cast includes Rick Hübner as Alexander, Tristan Bumm as Pfeil, and Cornelia Werner as Jenny in the lead roles.