Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor & Tabu's Film Breaks Records, Earns ₹20 Crore Globally

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew is off to a flying box office start. The Rajesh A Krishnan-directorial has surprised with its first day collection as it broke records to become the highest opening day grosser for any female-led Hindi movie. The film released on March 29 and received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

The con-comedy earned Rs 10.28 crore in India and Rs 20.07 crore globally on Friday, i.e. the first day of its release. Reportedly, the film had an overall 26.34 per cent Hindi occupancy.

The Good Friday holiday has clearly worked in favour of Crew and the film is expected to benefit from the long weekend.

The Free Press Journal's review of Crew read, "Timed over 2 hours and 3 minutes, Crew is well-intentioned, but the writing by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri lacks depth. Whether it's due to unrealistic expectations or the buzz generated by the pre-release teaser and trailer, viewers might find themselves feeling underwhelmed when the jokes take longer to take-off. However, it is the effortless performances of the three women that manage to elevate the middling material. Sadly, there isn’t much for the men to do."

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Trupti Khamkar, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma. Kriti, Tabu and Kareena play the role of air hostesses in the film. Their chemistry is being liked by the audience and it has become a talking point.

Set in the world of commercial aviation, the actresses are employed by the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a man falls ill during a flight, revealing his involvement in smuggling gold biscuits. Eager to enhance their circumstances, the women decide to venture into the illicit trade, successfully evading authorities until they are caught.