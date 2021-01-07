‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actor Gemma Chan wants people to stop talking about race

The 38-year-old actress is grateful for her role in the Singapore-set hit movie. She said: "Before 'Crazy Rich Asians', I was not being considered for lead roles in feature films. There is a very select group of actors and actresses who are in that pool and I wouldn't even get an audition, I was just not even in that conversation. Whereas now Â. Well, I've been told I am being talked about for certain things and then you may meet the director, or you at least get to have your shot. That feels different."

The actress likes to keep her life private as much as possible. She said: "When you start out, you don't even know what is important to keep for yourself - I didn't anyway, at the beginning, whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, 'That's mine and it's private.' For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I'm happy to talk about." -