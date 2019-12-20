Cost of Deepika Padukone’s airport luggage can get you a car!

Deepika Padukone, who made it to the top ten of 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list, is the second richest female celebrity of 2019. With her net earnings this year coming to Rs 48 crore, it is only fair that the actress indulges in luxury.

Deepika may have not delivered a film this year, but she did endorse several brands and also invested in various projects. She also turned producer for two of her upcoming films – Chhapaak and ’83. That being said, she also made it to the global platform by featuring in esteemed magazines and walking the red carpet at prestigious events such as the MET Gala and Cannes.