Cost of Deepika Padukone’s airport luggage can get you a car!

Deepika Padukone, who made it to the top ten of 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list, is the second richest female celebrity of 2019. With her net earnings this year coming to Rs 48 crore, it is only fair that the actress indulges in luxury.
Deepika may have not delivered a film this year, but she did endorse several brands and also invested in various projects. She also turned producer for two of her upcoming films – Chhapaak and ’83. That being said, she also made it to the global platform by featuring in esteemed magazines and walking the red carpet at prestigious events such as the MET Gala and Cannes.
Recently the Padmaavat actress was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. Decked in a hot pink knitted top with classic blue jeans, Deepika looked stunning even as she sashayed in casuals. She accessorised her look with chic sneakers by Off White, and some black wayfarers.
However, it was Deepika’s luggage that has the fashion police stalking. The price tag of Padukone’s Celine Nano Luggage handbag in smooth calfskin is around Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile her Louis Vuitton My LV World Tour Horizon trolley costs Rs 2.23 lakh. A combination of her overall luggage can get you a decent car!
Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Vikrant Massey. It is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie has been slated to release on January 10, 2020.
Besides that, Deepika will also be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, where Ranveer will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika his wife Romi Dev.
