Cost of Anushka Sharma's handbag has more figures than Virat Kohli's run record

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11. On the same day, Kohli, after smashing 70 runs off just 29 balls against West Indies in the series decider, held in Mumbai, termed his match-winning knock a 'special gift' for his loving wife.

Earlier this morning, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to Chennai, where India and West Indies, will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 15.

However, it was Anushka’s Christian Dior canvas tote bag at the airport that caught our attention. Apparently the actress’s bag costs more than Rs 2 lakh. The accessory has more figures on its price tag than Virat Kohli’s run record across all formats, which is around 20,000.