Cost of Anushka Sharma's handbag has more figures than Virat Kohli's run record

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11. On the same day, Kohli, after smashing 70 runs off just 29 balls against West Indies in the series decider, held in Mumbai, termed his match-winning knock a 'special gift' for his loving wife.
Earlier this morning, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to Chennai, where India and West Indies, will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 15.
However, it was Anushka’s Christian Dior canvas tote bag at the airport that caught our attention. Apparently the actress’s bag costs more than Rs 2 lakh. The accessory has more figures on its price tag than Virat Kohli’s run record across all formats, which is around 20,000.
Last night, Kohli batted in an aggressive manner throughout and as a result, he brought up his half-century in just 21 balls. The skipper also became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil.
On the same day, Virushka wished each other with adorable posts on completing two years of marriage.
Wishing his wife on the occasion, the Indian skipper took to Instagram and penned down a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of Anushka in his arms as she lays her hand on his head, and captioned it as, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."
Anushka shared a throwback picture from their wedding day and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”
