Coronavirus in Film Industry: List of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan who have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the film industry with its latest victims being the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to latest reports, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, also tested positive for the virus.

It has been a bad year for the film industry as three famous actors, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, lost their lives, although not due to the novel coronavirus.

However, we bring you the list of all Bollywood celebrities, including the Bachchan's, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the same on Twitter, he wrote: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"