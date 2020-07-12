Coronavirus in Film Industry: List of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan who have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the film industry with its latest victims being the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to latest reports, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, also tested positive for the virus.
It has been a bad year for the film industry as three famous actors, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, lost their lives, although not due to the novel coronavirus.
However, we bring you the list of all Bollywood celebrities, including the Bachchan's, who tested positive for the coronavirus.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the same on Twitter, he wrote: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"
2. Abhishek Bachchan
Soon after, Amitabh's son Abhishek also tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the same, he wrote: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the coronavirus. This news came after Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh tested positive on Saturday.
4. Raju Kher
Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, who is known for his role in 'Om Jai Jagdish' tested positive for coronavirus. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to shared a video and wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"
Wajid Khan
Music composer Wajid Khan, who died on June 1, 2020, was reportedly receiving treatment for coronavirus.
Kiran Kumar
Indian film actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on May 24. He said, "I’m asymptomatic positive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there’s no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I’m fine, and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven’t developed any symptoms."
Zoa Morani and Karim Morani
'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actress Zoa Morani and father Karim Morani, who is a famous producer had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kanika Kapoor
Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. 'Baby Doll' singer took the test five times and the results came in positive every single time.
