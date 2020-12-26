Coolie No 1 review: Outdated plot makes it an unbearable watch

Dhawan’s attempt at remaking his 25-year-old film could have been a fun riot all over again, only if the writing (screenplay by Rumi Jaffrey and dialogues by Fahad Samji), and treatment of the film were not stuck in the time the original was made. The writing reeks of casual sexism, laughing at a lesser abled and lesser privileged people, shows that it hasn’t definitely kept up with time. There are quite a few loopholes in the story too.

Varun Dhawan has by now proved that he is a gifted actor and it is his performance that keeps you hanging on to this film even for a few moments, but it is high time that the senior and junior Dhawan realise that he’s no Govinda. One’s heart goes out for Varun who’s forced to fit into someone’s mighty large shoes. Wish he accepted more original and sensitive characters like the one he played in Badlapur or October and redeems himself soon.

The women in the film are for ornamental purposes and seem to pursue no ambitions or a personal life apart from finding good husbands for themselves or getting preggers and complicating their lives. Sara Ali Khan and Shikha Talsania (who plays Sarah’s sister) know their place and do their duties diligently in the film. Sara needs to relook at her choice of films and perhaps a wee bit at her choice of outfits before she picks another film. There are the usual suspects like Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav, but they seem just lost In this disaster of an attempt at a remake.

Title: COOLIE NO 1

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery

Director: David Dhawan

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star: 1