Cooking Up A Storm With Sanjana Sanghi: 'Junk food isn’t my best friend.'

While most celebs starve themselves to look slim on the big screen, Sanjana Sanghi manages to look fit despite indulging her taste buds. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat about her food and diet preferences. Excerpts:

First thing I have in the morning: Water.

My diet preference: I am basically a non-vegetarian. I can eat butter chicken all my life because I’m a Delhi wali.

For breakfast I have: Poha, idlis, eggs, fruits, almonds, coffee. My breakfasts are grand.

My lunch is: Mostly vegetarian. Simple ghar ka khana; dal, chawal and sabzi.

A must with my meals: A full green chilli and a lemon soda.

My evening snack is: It varies from pav bhaji to a salad to makhanas.

For dinner I have: Something lavish. Dinners for me are a celebration of a long and hard day of work. Italian, Asian, Indian… something different every day!

My favourite desserts are: Anything with chocolate, coffee and nuts. All together would be perfect.

My fitness regime: Acting, it’s an intensely physical job. Also regular dancing and Pilates.

For health reasons foods that I consciously avoid: Junk food isn’t my best friend. I don’t enjoy it. Luckily, I can cook really well – whether it is poha, egg fried rice or a carbonara (spaghetti).

My favourite cook in my family: My dad makes the world’s best mutton curry.

My childhood memory of food: My family of four eating together every day, come what may. The meal was sprinkled with happiness and joy.

My idea of a romantic outing is: I love travelling the world depending on where the food trail takes me. I would love to do that with the love of my life.

My favourite restaurant in Mumbai: Amar Juice Centre for its pav bhaji.

My favourite cuisines: Pan Asian, desi and Italian.

My comfort food: Dal chawal and paneer bhurji.

I feel guilty after eating: I don’t.

The strangest combination of food I have had: On my trips to Thailand when I’d go to shoot ads, we’ve eaten every strange thing under the sun.

My favourite drink and beverage: Chai and coffee.

On a hot summer day: I would love to cool off with lemon soda.

During winters and monsoon my favourite drink is: Chai.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: Eat to your heart’s content because you only live once but skip the junk food.

My most favourite food: Poha (Gujarati style). The recipe is my nani’s secret, so only my closest friends and family get access to it.

Recipe of Paneer Bhurji

Ingredients

250 gms paneer (cottage cheese)

4 to 5 tablespoons oil

2 onions (finely chopped)

1 slit green chilli

1-2 medium sized tomatoes (finely chopped)

1-1/2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves (for garnishing)

Method: In a non-stick kadai, lightly heat oil, add the onions and green chilli. Sauté on a low flame till the onions turn pink in colour . Add the tomatoes and salt to taste. Cook on a low flame till the tomatoes are soft. Add the powdered masalas and cook for a couple of minutes till the oil separates. Add the crumbled paneer to the onion tomato mixture and mix well. Cook on a low flame for 2 to 3 minutes. Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rotis.