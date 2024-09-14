Cooking Up A Storm With Rahul Vaidya: I’m An Indian Dessert Guy

Rahul Vaidya |

Rahul Vaidya was the second runner-up on the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has a strong competitive streak, as evidenced by his participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. However, at heart, he is a singer. Listen to him sing the Ganesh Aarti: Shendur Laal Chadhayo.

First thing in the morning: I have methi seeds water.

Breakfast is mostly: Eggs. Sometimes it’s besan and paneer paratha, and other times it’s sprouts. But I love having paratha with eggs for breakfast. No muesli or cornflakes for me—I’m not a continental breakfast person. Actually, I’m more of an Indian breakfast person.

Lunch is: A bowl of dal and sabzi with roti, and sometimes rice. I usually have 2 phulkas or 100 grams of rice, along with salad.

My evening snack is: Biscuits with a cup of tea. This is the hardest time of day because I’m very hungry, so to avoid overeating, I prefer to have an early dinner.

My dinner is mostly: Chicken with salad or paneer with salad, along with a bowl of dal.

My favourite desserts: Oh my God, I’m an Indian dessert guy. Ras malai tops the list, followed by gulab jamun, kaju katli, rabdi, jalebi... the list goes on and on.

My fitness regime: Unfortunately I had a slip disc, so can’t do hard core gym workouts. Right now, my favourite workout is brisk walking while listening to music.

My favourite cuisine: Indian, Chinese, and Burmese. I love Khao Suey.

I can cook: Even after doing a show like Laughter chefs, I don’t think I’m a great cook. I have started making different dishes, but the only things I can cook really well are a good cup of tea and an omelette.

My favourite cook in the family: My mom. She has been cooking for me since I was a child, and her bhindi ki sabzi and dal chawal are my all-time favourites.

My childhood memories of food are: I used to eat a lot, which often gave me an upset stomach. During Sankrant, I would binge on til ke laddoo and til ki chikki, and end up with a stomach ache.

I consciously avoid: Carbs and sugar, but when I’m feeling tired or frustrated, I tend to indulge in sugar to feel better.

My idea of a romantic meal would be: Any restaurant by the beach, watching the sunset, and enjoying a steaming hot cup of coffee.

The weirdest food I have eaten is: Capsicum and apple sabzi. Sounds weird, right? In the Bigg Boss house, one of the contestants used to cook this dish. I hate capsicum, so I did myself a favour by eating it.

During monsoons, I like to have: A cup of tea with vada pav or bread pakoda. I’m not a big fan of bhajiyas. For me, bread and monsoons go hand in hand.

Tip on food: Try to limit your portions and eat less frequently. Dedicate one hour a day to your body—it’s a reminder that health is wealth.

Recipe of Egg Fry

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 tablespoon oil

1 cube cheese (grated)

1/4 teaspoon sugar (or to taste)

Method

In a non-stick pan, heat oil. Crack the eggs gently into the hot pan, one at a time. Cook on low flame until the egg whites solidify and are perfectly done. Sprinkle some sugar on the eggs and top it with some grated cheese. Then, sprinkle the grated cheese and cook for a minute or two until the cheese melts. Serve hot with some toasted bread.