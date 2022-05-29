e-Paper Get App

Cooking Up A Storm with Namashi Chakraborty: 'My dad Mithun Chakraborty's chicken biryani is the best I’ve ever had.'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja-Heena AgarwalUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Pic: Instagram/namashi_chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty, who is all set to make his acting debut with Bad Boy, is witty and amiable. He is in love with adrakwali chai and can cook a mean omelette. The Free Press Journal caught up with Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s son’s for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

My diet preference: I am pretty flexible in my diet though I tend to eat more of non-vegetarian food. Grilled chicken is my favourite and the most eaten meal throughout the week.

I begin my day with: My adrakwali chai. If there is anything such as a true romance in this world, it’s adrakwali chai. I can never start my day without tea, no matter where I am.

For breakfast, I have: My nutritionist, Mehvish Ansari, keeps me on a consistent diet. I try to be healthy most of the week. I eat a whole of six boiled eggs with toasted brown bread and some peanut butter on the side. My diet isn’t the same every day, but I am just sharing what I eat more often.

Around 11 am, I have: Jeera water (room temperature).

My lunch is: Grilled low-fat paneer (150 grams) plus sautéed veggies (1 big cup).

One thing I must have with my meals: A bowl of curd.

My evening snack is: A glass of fresh fruit juice plus five egg whites.

For dinner, I have: Grilled chicken (150 grams) plus boiled sweet potatoes.

My favourite dessert is: Gulab jamun. I have a sweet tooth, so I love desserts.

To keep fit: I workout six days a week. My trainer Pranay keeps me going with heavyweight training workouts. I enjoy weight training, and over the course of six days, I try to capitalise on each body part. Cardio is always followed post-workout for a good 30 minutes.

On a hot summer’s day: I would like to have an English breakfast with fresh orange juice.

During the monsoon, I enjoy: Though I don’t indulge in cheat meals, I am a sucker for adrakwali chai and pakodas.

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Caffeine. I have had a long battle with anxiety and was told to cut down on coffee and diet coke. I barely have either.

My cooking expertise: I can make a good Spanish omelette.

Any cooking disaster: Everything besides the omelette.

My favourite cook in my family: My dad. No one can cook like him. His chicken biryani is the best I’ve ever had.

My childhood memory of food: I was a heavy kid. I loved food. French fries played an integral part in my childhood and my growing waist size.

For a romantic meal I like: A good sea view. A glass of chilled white wine with some assorted cheese and crackers followed by a whole pasta meal.

The vegetable I think I resemble: A carrot.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai: Oh, so many. I’ve lived in Mumbai for so many years. Fable (Juhu) has amazing food, Joshi House (Bandra) also has some great stuff, and Bayroute (Juhu) is also top-notch. I love La Gwa Bistro (Versova) too.

My favourite cuisines are: North Indian and Chinese.

My comfort food is: Dal tadka and steamed rice.

I feel guilty after eating: Anything that is fried and fattening.

While travelling, the most exotic meal I have had: An octopus salad in Singapore. It was the weirdest meal I’ve ever had!

My favourite drink and beverage: Fresh orange juice.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: There is no such thing as eating too less or eating too much, honestly. If you eat right (healthy) and divide it into meals, you’re set to have a good lifestyle. Exercise is mandatory, and one must take out a minimum of 45-minutes to work out. Be it gym, yoga, pilates, crossfit or just running/jogging. Physical activity adds to one’s fitness level.

Namashi’s recipe for Cheese Omelette

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 teaspoon butter

1/4 grated cheese cube

Salt to taste

Method: Whisk the eggs with salt. Heat a pan and grease it with butter. Pour the eggs into the preheated pan. Cook on a low flame. While the omelette is cooking, add grated cheese to one half of the omelette. Fold the omelette and serve hot.

