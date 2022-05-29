Cooking Up A Storm with Namashi Chakraborty: 'My dad Mithun Chakraborty's chicken biryani is the best I’ve ever had.'

Pic: Instagram/namashi_chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty, who is all set to make his acting debut with Bad Boy, is witty and amiable. He is in love with adrakwali chai and can cook a mean omelette. The Free Press Journal caught up with Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s son’s for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

My diet preference: I am pretty flexible in my diet though I tend to eat more of non-vegetarian food. Grilled chicken is my favourite and the most eaten meal throughout the week.

I begin my day with: My adrakwali chai. If there is anything such as a true romance in this world, it’s adrakwali chai. I can never start my day without tea, no matter where I am.

For breakfast, I have: My nutritionist, Mehvish Ansari, keeps me on a consistent diet. I try to be healthy most of the week. I eat a whole of six boiled eggs with toasted brown bread and some peanut butter on the side. My diet isn’t the same every day, but I am just sharing what I eat more often.

Around 11 am, I have: Jeera water (room temperature).

My lunch is: Grilled low-fat paneer (150 grams) plus sautéed veggies (1 big cup).

One thing I must have with my meals: A bowl of curd.

My evening snack is: A glass of fresh fruit juice plus five egg whites.

For dinner, I have: Grilled chicken (150 grams) plus boiled sweet potatoes.

My favourite dessert is: Gulab jamun. I have a sweet tooth, so I love desserts.

To keep fit: I workout six days a week. My trainer Pranay keeps me going with heavyweight training workouts. I enjoy weight training, and over the course of six days, I try to capitalise on each body part. Cardio is always followed post-workout for a good 30 minutes.

On a hot summer’s day: I would like to have an English breakfast with fresh orange juice.

During the monsoon, I enjoy: Though I don’t indulge in cheat meals, I am a sucker for adrakwali chai and pakodas.

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Caffeine. I have had a long battle with anxiety and was told to cut down on coffee and diet coke. I barely have either.

My cooking expertise: I can make a good Spanish omelette.

Any cooking disaster: Everything besides the omelette.

My favourite cook in my family: My dad. No one can cook like him. His chicken biryani is the best I’ve ever had.

My childhood memory of food: I was a heavy kid. I loved food. French fries played an integral part in my childhood and my growing waist size.

For a romantic meal I like: A good sea view. A glass of chilled white wine with some assorted cheese and crackers followed by a whole pasta meal.

The vegetable I think I resemble: A carrot.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai: Oh, so many. I’ve lived in Mumbai for so many years. Fable (Juhu) has amazing food, Joshi House (Bandra) also has some great stuff, and Bayroute (Juhu) is also top-notch. I love La Gwa Bistro (Versova) too.

My favourite cuisines are: North Indian and Chinese.

My comfort food is: Dal tadka and steamed rice.

I feel guilty after eating: Anything that is fried and fattening.

While travelling, the most exotic meal I have had: An octopus salad in Singapore. It was the weirdest meal I’ve ever had!

My favourite drink and beverage: Fresh orange juice.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: There is no such thing as eating too less or eating too much, honestly. If you eat right (healthy) and divide it into meals, you’re set to have a good lifestyle. Exercise is mandatory, and one must take out a minimum of 45-minutes to work out. Be it gym, yoga, pilates, crossfit or just running/jogging. Physical activity adds to one’s fitness level.

Namashi’s recipe for Cheese Omelette

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 teaspoon butter

1/4 grated cheese cube

Salt to taste

Method: Whisk the eggs with salt. Heat a pan and grease it with butter. Pour the eggs into the preheated pan. Cook on a low flame. While the omelette is cooking, add grated cheese to one half of the omelette. Fold the omelette and serve hot.