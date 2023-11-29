Congratulations! Randeep Hooda Marries Lin Laishram In Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony In Manipur; First Visuals Out

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are married! Taking their relationship to the next level, the couple tied the knot on November 29 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Imphal, Manipur.

The first visuals of Randeep and Lin as newlyweds have surfaced on social media. The couple ditched designer outfits and opted for traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau.

Randeep and Lin planned a mythology-themed wedding, borrowing an idea from the Mahabharata. For those unversed, one of the five Pandava brothers, Arjuna, visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom and that was the theme of Randeep and Lin's wedding.

#WATCH | Manipur | Wedding rituals underway at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here. pic.twitter.com/86g6TPFPWG — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

One of the videos shared by ANI shows Randeep and Lin exchanging garlands. Check out the video of their wedding rituals here:

#WATCH | Manipur | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/MsRLUhcCwE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Their traditional wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai. However, the date for reception is not fixed yet.

On November 28, the couple was seen enjoying the pre-wedding festivities with their near and dear ones in traditional Manipuri style. Several photos from their pre-wedding festivities and dinner have surfaced online, in which they can all be seen carrying traditional Manipuri shawls.

Randeep and Lin were all smiles as they posed with their family members and friends, all wearing traditional red and black shawls.

A few days ago, Randeep and Lin offered prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district of Manipur. They also interacted with the locals while being there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep has also directed the film. Apart from that, the actor has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Lin was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film released on an OTT platform. Lin has also been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon and Axone among others.