'Classist, Dumb': Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap For Looking Down Upon 'Saas Bahu' Shows

Producer and TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor hit back at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent 'saas bahu' comment. Calling him, 'classist', Ektaa slammed Anurag for looking down upon Indian family dramas and daily soaps. For those unversed, it all started after Anurag's reaction to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' interview where he stated that launching the OTT platform in India with the web series, Sacred Games, was a 'mistake'.

This did not go down well with Anurag, who had directed and produced Sacred Games. In a strong-worded Instagram post, he took a dig at Ted and said he should have launched the OTT platform with 'saas bahu' dramas.

Reacting to Anurag's comment, Ektaa, who has produced several 'saas bahu' TV shows over the years, wrote on her Instagram story, "Ur so dumb... saying this put u on an advantage 'I'm smarter cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have! 'Saas bahu' n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research! But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist."

Without naming anyone, Ektaa further added, "We must do away with this 'U can't sit with us we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all (sic)."

Anurag Kashyap criticises Ted Sarandos

Ted recently said on Nikhil Kamath's podcast that if he could do it all over again, he would release Sacred Games on Netflix India two years later than it originally did. He wondered if it was not the ideal show to launch the platform with in India, and that they should have gone with something "more populist".

Slamming Ted, Anurag wrote, "He should have started with Saas Bahu.. he would have done well. Which he is doing now (sic)," he wrote, seemingly taking a dig at Netflix's brand new deal with Ektaa.

"I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now (sic)," the filmmaker added.

Netflix and Balaji Telefilms' collab

A couple of days back, it was announced that Netflix and Ektaa's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. have entered into a long term creative collaboration for a range of projects across different formats of storytelling.

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

About Sacred Games

Sacred Games was a neo-noir crime thriller, based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. It traced the story of Sartaj Singh, a cop played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to hunt gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after the latter threatens to blow up the city of Mumbai in 25 days.

The show also starred Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajshri Deshpande, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, Amey Wagh, and others in key roles.