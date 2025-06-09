 'Classist, Dumb': Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap For Looking Down Upon 'Saas Bahu' Shows
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Classist, Dumb': Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap For Looking Down Upon 'Saas Bahu' Shows

'Classist, Dumb': Ektaa Kapoor Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap For Looking Down Upon 'Saas Bahu' Shows

Ektaa Kapoor slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent 'saas bahu' comment. Calling him, 'classist', Ektaa slammed Anurag for looking down upon Indian family dramas and daily soaps. For those unversed, it all started after Anurag's reaction to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' interview where he stated that launching the OTT platform in India with the web series, Sacred Games, was a 'mistake'

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

Producer and TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor hit back at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent 'saas bahu' comment. Calling him, 'classist', Ektaa slammed Anurag for looking down upon Indian family dramas and daily soaps. For those unversed, it all started after Anurag's reaction to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' interview where he stated that launching the OTT platform in India with the web series, Sacred Games, was a 'mistake'.

This did not go down well with Anurag, who had directed and produced Sacred Games. In a strong-worded Instagram post, he took a dig at Ted and said he should have launched the OTT platform with 'saas bahu' dramas.

Reacting to Anurag's comment, Ektaa, who has produced several 'saas bahu' TV shows over the years, wrote on her Instagram story, "Ur so dumb... saying this put u on an advantage 'I'm smarter cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have! 'Saas bahu' n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research! But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist."

Read Also
'Chale Jao': Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar REACTS To Anurag Kashyap Quitting Bollywood, Says...
article-image

Without naming anyone, Ektaa further added, "We must do away with this 'U can't sit with us we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Check out her post here:

Anurag Kashyap criticises Ted Sarandos

Ted recently said on Nikhil Kamath's podcast that if he could do it all over again, he would release Sacred Games on Netflix India two years later than it originally did. He wondered if it was not the ideal show to launch the platform with in India, and that they should have gone with something "more populist".

Slamming Ted, Anurag wrote, "He should have started with Saas Bahu.. he would have done well. Which he is doing now (sic)," he wrote, seemingly taking a dig at Netflix's brand new deal with Ektaa.

"I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now (sic)," the filmmaker added.

Netflix and Balaji Telefilms' collab

A couple of days back, it was announced that Netflix and Ektaa's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. have entered into a long term creative collaboration for a range of projects across different formats of storytelling.

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

About Sacred Games

Sacred Games was a neo-noir crime thriller, based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. It traced the story of Sartaj Singh, a cop played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to hunt gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after the latter threatens to blow up the city of Mumbai in 25 days.

The show also starred Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajshri Deshpande, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, Amey Wagh, and others in key roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...