Cinema Lovers Day: Watch Avatar, Thunivu, Varisu in theatres for just ₹99 on THIS day

Cinema Lovers Day will be observed on January 20 in India when several films will be available in theatres for just Rs 99.

Among the list of films that will be screened for Rs 99 are 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'.

Blockbusters for Rs 99

All the three films have already been declared blockbusters at Indian theatres. While James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has shattered all records with Rs 471 crore at the Indian box office so far, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Varisu' too has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just seven days.

Ajith's 'Thunivu' too has won over the audiences and has earned Rs 87.40 crore in India so far.

Multiplex chains encourage audiences

Several theatre owners and multiplex chains encouraged the audiences to make use of the offer. The offer has also been launched in a bid to increase the footfall in theatres at a time when OTT consumption is on the rise.

This is not the first time that such an offer has been announced. Last year, during the World Cinema Day, tickets in theatres were priced at just Rs 75 and it was a massive hit among moviegoers.

