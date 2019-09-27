Chunky Pandey almost gets hit by ‘chappal’ by a Bahubali fan!

Chunky Pandey has mostly played comic roles, breaking this stereotype he portrayed negative role in ‘Saaho’. The movie received mixed reviews and comments, but Prabhas action scenes were massively appreciated, similarly the antagonist role played by Chunky received phenomenal response by the audience. The bad guy was played so well by him, that people started hating him for playing that role.

Recently, he was interviewed by Bollywood Life. He mentioned one funny and hilarious incident, in which a lady was about to hit him with chappal and he asked, “What happened? What I have done to you? The woman indignantly replied that,” You have done nothing to me, but you brutally hurt our Bahubali (Prabhas). Chunky Pandey you are such a brat. Earlier we used to like you, but now you have turned into a bad person (aapne Bahubali ka gala nichod diya, aap bahot kamine ho. Hum apko pehle pasand karte the par ab app bahot dusht hogaye ho!) Chunky said during the interview that such responses makes him astonished, also he received many such responses.

As the interview went on, he mentioned that he was very nervous about playing an antagonistic role against Prabhas. According to him Prabhas’ fans are crazy for him, he is almost like a God in India. He referred to the director Sujeeth Reddy that, “Look at my body, I’m single pasli (very thin), while look at his (Prabhas’) body, he is double pasli (armed body).” But, Sujeeth assured and convinced Chunky to play the role of Devraj. Sujeeth made him understand that Devraj is a very ruthless, cruel and old character. He told chunky play with the facial expression and no one will look at his body, according to the interview filmed by Bollywood Life.

Chunky followed the path led by the director, and surely managed to give his best. The overwhelming response was the approval that he was successful to publicise the character. In this same year, his fans would able to see him again in Housefull-4 which is estimates to be released in Diwali 2019.