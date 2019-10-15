Choreographer Saurabh makes Arjun Kanungo dance in new video 'Hona Chaida'

The young and talented 20 year old choreographer Saurabh Prajapati is excited and overwhelmed about his plum project with ace singer Arjun Kanungo for a new music video “Hona Chaida” which is breaking the internet and has crossed 2.8 million views in 2 days.

Saurabh’s journey with dance started at a very youg age and by 15 he was graduated in dance, learning from various international choreographers. Post which, Saurabh joined Terrence Lewis's dance academy for a bit and then started working independently as a choreographer and dance director.

Talking about working with Arjun Kanungo on ‘Hona Chaida’ an excited Saurabh said, "When Arjun Kanungo approached me to choreograph his song Hona Chaida, he warned me that he can’t dance. You look at the video now and tell me if you think he can dance or not ?”. He added, “I knew I would make him dance in a few days and that is exactly what happened. He put in a lot of hard work and I was really impressed with his effort. I observed that he has his own style and swag and I used that as an advantage while choreographing the routine for him. The song has shaped up very well and I have been getting great feedback from everyone”.